NOT SO SILENT NIGHT 2017: Get Tix Today! See Kelly Clarkson, All Time Low & Secondhand Serenade

Mercedes in the Morning Show #637

By JC Fernandez
Filed Under: 4 Corners Food Drive, Daily Dirt, Hot 3, Intern Jocelyn, JC Fernandez, Mercedes, Mercedes in the morning, Mix 94.1's 4 Corners Food Drive, Oh Wow Wheel, Podcast, Three Square, What's Trending

 

Did you miss the show? Catch up on the entire morning here! Or listen to previous podcasts on Play.It or on iTunes.

 

6:00 a.m.
-Mercedes and JC sit down with Michelle of Three Square to talk about their goals for the day

7:00 a.m.
-JC challenges Mercedes, Jocelyn and Omari from our Promotions Department to a paper airplane toss
-Jocelyn quizzes Mercedes and JC on their memory of the show

8:00 a.m.
-Checking in with Michelle of Three Square
-Oh Wow Wheel

Remember to listen to “Mercedes In The Morning” Monday through Friday from 5am to 10am

And check us out on social media:

Twitter: @MercedesInTheAM

Instagram: @MercedesInTheAM

Facebook: Facebook.com/mercedesandjc

Youtube

 

More from JC Fernandez
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Mix 94.1 Las Vegas

Download App Today!
Mercedes In The Morning
Advertise Today

Listen Live