Talking The Holidays In Disneyland With Brent Durna!

Check out our interview with Brent Durna! He’s the Technical Director, Disney Parks Live Entertainment

Brent has been working for the Disneyland Resort for the past 17 years; he started as a Technical Services Cast Member in Entertainment Operations. Currently he is Technical Director and has opened many entertainment offerings including the “World of Color — Season of Light”, DisneyViva Navidad, Star Wars Launch Bay, Seasons of the Force, Lunar New Year Celebration, Avengers Training Initiative, Princess Elena’s Meet and Greet and many other offerings around the Resort. Brent has also traveled globally and been the Technical Director for shows in Hong Kong Disneyland and Walt Disney World. Brent is grateful and honored to work with such an amazing and talented team to bring the Holidays at the Disneyland Resort to our Guests this Holiday Season.