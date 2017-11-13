What’s Trending on Monday, November 13th, 2017

#NiceCelebrityStories

§ Amidst the numerous accusations of sexual misconduct against high-profile public figures, Twitter users have begun sharing stories of pleasant encounters they’ve had with celebrities.

§ A Twitter users but out a request for tales of kinds celebrity deeds and the tweet has gone viral.

§ Fans of the movement have since shared heartwarming memories of Carrie Fisher, Robin Williams, Danny DeVito and more.

§ Some include, “Carrie Fisher followed me…and out of nowhere I dm’d her bc I was having a breakdown and two days later she responded in the middle of the night with an advice I’ll forever hold in my heart.”

§ “My friend was at the mall in the late 90s crying after a fight with her sister and out of nowhere Tyra Banks came and comforted her.”

#HolidayShopping

§ Survey: Nearly half of Americans will do their 2017 holiday shopping from the toilet.

§ The survey reports that 80% of Americans plan to shop via their mobile devices this season.

§ The toilet isn’t the only intimate place where people will be shopping for each other…49% of people will make purchases in bed for their significant other sleeping right next to them.

§ And bosses…beware! 42% of workers said they will holiday shop from the office.

#TaylorSwift

§ She gave her first live performance since Reputation came out on SNL over the weekend.

§ She performed “…Ready For It?” and “Call It What You Want” but it was the first performance that had everyone talking.

§ Taylor had the moves! She, along with four backup dancers performed the pop single and danced…or thrusted and swayed. You be the judge.

§ A lot of people were hoping she would show up in some skits with host Tiffany Haddish but she didn’t. Sad face.

#MillenniumFalcon

§ Disney and Lucasfilm are very secretive when it comes to their projects…especially the latest Star Wars Film.

§ But it turns out that the Force is no match for Google Maps.

§ The movie is just over a month away from release and “The Last Jedi” is still very much a mystery but one fan found the Millennium Falcon on Google Maps.

§ Disney went to great lengths at Longcross Studios to conceal the major set-piece but if you look at it from an aerial view, you can see it surrounded by shipping crates.

§ The ship is featured in the trailer to the movie but it’s still funny to see it hidden.

§ “The Last Jedi” hits theaters on December 15th.