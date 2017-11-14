What’s Trending on Tuesday, November 14th, 2017

#RaiderNation

§ Celebrities, former players, NFL official and Nevada politicians were at the Raiders’ Las Vegas stadium groundbreaking ceremony last night.

§ It was the official kick-off of the construction of the 65,000-seat domed stadium that will be their new home.

§ Governor Brian Sandoval, Owner Mark Davis and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell took part in shoveling the first scoops of dirt that will make way for the $1.9 billion stadium that is scheduled to open in 2020.

§ The ceremony began with a tribute to the victims of the 1October shooting in Las Vegas with team and civic leader recognizing law enforcement and first responders.

§ Also spotted at the ceremony: Howie Long, emcee George Lopez, Carlos Santana, and Howie D. and Nick from the Backstreet Boys.

#SingleLadies

§ Study shows women prefer being single more than men…61% vs. 49%.

§ Researchers think it’s because women usually put more effort into relationships than men.

§ Couple that with the fact that women spend longer on domestic tasks than women, it can become another job to be in a relationship.

§ Another reason could be that women are better at socializing and tend to be better at having other social networks to tap into whereas men tend to rely quite heavily on their wives for that and have fewer other social ties.

#3DayWeekends

§ Can 3-day weekends save the planet? One lecturer thinks so.

§ The City University London lecturer says that just one additional day off every week could be majorly beneficial to the environment.

§ When working hours are reduced, there’s a parallel decrease in energy use…people aren’t communing, offices aren’t blasting heat or A/C.

§ Also, it’s not just the environment that benefits. A shift in the workweek could reduce illness, increase productivity and just add to peoples’ general wellbeing.

#StoveTopStuffing

§ The stuffing company has your back, not just with their stuffing, but with supplying you with the best pants at the Thanksgiving table.

§ To allow people to “enjoy more of Thanksgiving in comfort and style,” the company has designed a pair of unisex maroon pants with an elastic waistband.

§ That’s not all…the pants also feature an image of stuffing that rests right on top of your bell that only the brave can pull off.

§ They also feature XXL pockets to stash any leftovers or seconds.

§ The pants are $19.98 and can expand up to two times their original size.

§ You can get them on thanksgivingdinnerpants.com…but hurry because supplies are running out.