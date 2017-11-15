What’s Trending on Wednesday, November 15th, 2017

#BlakeShelton

§ As reported Monday in the Daily Dirt, Blake Shelton is this year’s People Magazine “Sexiest Man Alive.”

§ He said of the honor, “People are going to hate me over this. Wow. We’ve run out of celebrities with both eyes…we’re just down to somebody who’s somewhat symmetrical.”

§ He currently has the No. 1 country album with Texoma Shore.

§ He also added, “I’m owning this moment. I’ve been ugly my whole life. If I can be sexy for a year, I’m taking it.”

#Netflix

§ A study shows that Netflix has more people crying in public.

§ 67% of people download and take their shows on the go and of those, 22% admit to having cried while watching in public.

§ Netflixing in public has become a social norm and 44% have caught someone watching over their shoulder.

§ 35% have had a stranger interrupt them to discuss what they’re watching.

§ Younger people are more likely to skip past an uncomfortable scene while Netflixing in public.

#WorstToys

§ The consumer safety group called WATCH, or “World Against Toys Causing Harm,” unveiled its list of the worst toys for the holiday season.

§ Fidget spinners, the Wonder Woman “battle sword” and a remote-controlled Spider-Man drone are among the worst.

§ A Disney-themed stacking toy for infants that was recalled in August but is still available online, also made the list.

§ So did Razor’s “Heel Wheels,” which can transform kid’s shoes into roller skates, and “Slackline,” a tightrope-like device meant to be anchored between two trees.

#Eve

§ Eve, the 39-year-old rapper and actress, has joined “The Talk” as the show’s new cohost.

§ They made the announcement on the show yesterday.

§ She appeared as a guest cohost during Halloween week and they said the chemistry was undeniable.

§ She will replace Aisha Tyler who made her final appearance in August.

§ She says she’s looking forward to showcasing her personality and who she is now as a woman.