What’s Trending on Wednesday, November 15th, 2017
#BlakeShelton
§ As reported Monday in the Daily Dirt, Blake Shelton is this year’s People Magazine “Sexiest Man Alive.”
§ He said of the honor, “People are going to hate me over this. Wow. We’ve run out of celebrities with both eyes…we’re just down to somebody who’s somewhat symmetrical.”
§ He currently has the No. 1 country album with Texoma Shore.
§ He also added, “I’m owning this moment. I’ve been ugly my whole life. If I can be sexy for a year, I’m taking it.”
#Netflix
§ A study shows that Netflix has more people crying in public.
§ 67% of people download and take their shows on the go and of those, 22% admit to having cried while watching in public.
§ Netflixing in public has become a social norm and 44% have caught someone watching over their shoulder.
§ 35% have had a stranger interrupt them to discuss what they’re watching.
§ Younger people are more likely to skip past an uncomfortable scene while Netflixing in public.
#WorstToys
§ The consumer safety group called WATCH, or “World Against Toys Causing Harm,” unveiled its list of the worst toys for the holiday season.
§ Fidget spinners, the Wonder Woman “battle sword” and a remote-controlled Spider-Man drone are among the worst.
§ A Disney-themed stacking toy for infants that was recalled in August but is still available online, also made the list.
§ So did Razor’s “Heel Wheels,” which can transform kid’s shoes into roller skates, and “Slackline,” a tightrope-like device meant to be anchored between two trees.
#Eve
§ Eve, the 39-year-old rapper and actress, has joined “The Talk” as the show’s new cohost.
§ They made the announcement on the show yesterday.
§ She appeared as a guest cohost during Halloween week and they said the chemistry was undeniable.
§ She will replace Aisha Tyler who made her final appearance in August.
§ She says she’s looking forward to showcasing her personality and who she is now as a woman.