What’s Trending on Thursday, November 16th, 2017

#BlakeShelton

§ He’s still trending this morning as social media has a lot to say about him being named “Sexiest Man Alive.”

§ In fact, there’s a lot of backlash.

§ Some of the tweets in disagreement include:

“Blake Shelton being named the ‘sexiest man alive’ just confirmed my theory that 2017 is in fact not real & I am in a nightmare coma. I’m going towards the light now.”

Blake Shelton might be the sexiest guy at a San Fernando Valley country club-turned-strip mall, but that’s about it.”

§ He’s also receiving even more backlash over his past offensive tweets, which he apologized for in 2016.

§ One person tweeted, “2017 is supposed to be the year of tossing out trash men, yet Blake Shelton can tweet all the racist jokes his heart desires and still be People’s Sexiest Man Alive…”

§ But the best tweet can from the Washington Generals: “If Blake Shelton can win ‘Sexiest Man Alive,’ we can beat the Globetrotters.

#HolidayShopping

§ A survey shows that nearly 70% of Americans plan to shop from Thanksgiving Day through Cyber Monday.

§ Most people plan to shop on Black Friday at 70% but Cyber Monday is right behind with 48%.

§ Of course, there’s still Small Business Saturday which has grown in numbers to 43% and 20% say they’ll get it out of the way on Thanksgiving.

§ Motive varies for people, with most saying that they’re looking for holiday deals.

#WeightWatchersWine

§ While your indulging this holiday season, there may be a new option to save a few calories with your wine!

§ Weight Watchers has unveiled its new line of diet wine called Cense, starting with a sauvignon blanc.

§ The company says Cense has 85 calories a glass compared to 120 for other white wines.

§ The wine is priced at $13-$15 a bottle and just went on sale at some major supermarket chains.

§ The company is also working on a rosé wine.

#SpaghettiBurritos

§ If you ever watched iCarly, you know all about spaghetti tacos but now there’s something new…spaghetti burritos.

§ The YouTube channel HealthyJunkFood has made them a reality with chefs battling to find the best version.

§ One version involves a mozzarella cheese-lined tortilla wrapped around spaghetti, pan-fried and seasoned, then baked. The result is a gooey mess of cheese and spaghetti.

§ The other version nixes the tortilla in favor of a meat log wrapped with spaghetti, covered in breadcrumbs and then deep fried.

§ You’ve got to see it to believe it.