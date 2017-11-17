Listen To Mix To See Nickelback

After a nearly seven-year absence from Las Vegas, the multi-platinum, chart-topping rock band Nickelback, is returning to Sin City. Now, you have a chance to be there. Just listen this weekend to Mix 94.1 and you can win tickets to one of their five performances that will take place at The Joint in the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. This concert will also open with special guest Monster Truck. So become a “Rockstar” and listen this weekend to Mix to see Nickelback and Monster Truck.

