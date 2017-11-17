NOT SO SILENT NIGHT 2017: Get Tix Today! See Kelly Clarkson, All Time Low & Secondhand Serenade

Selena Gomez Reveals Wet and Wild ‘Wolves’ Video

By Scott T. Sterling

Selena Gomez has revealed the music video for “Wolves,” and it’s one wet and wild adventure.

The long-awaited official clip follows the lo-fi video Gomez previously shared featuring the pop star FaceTiming with her DJ collaborator, Marshmello.

This version finds the singer exploring a mysterious building with an indoor Olympic-sized swimming pool. Gomez stalks the space in a variety of different high fashion looks sporting wet hair like she just took a dip.

Watch a preview of the clip below, the full version is currently exclusive to Apple Music.

