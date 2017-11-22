Mix 94.1’s The Night Before Not So Silent Night 2017

When: Sat., Dec. 2; 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Blue Martini at Town Square Las Vegas, 6593 S. Las Vegas Blvd. B214, Las Vegas

It’s the Night Before Not So Silent Night 2017…and we want to celebrate with you! Come on out for our holiday pre-party before one of the biggest nights of the year.

Jump in and bid in our auction with some amazing items on the block, including autographed guitars from Demi Lovato, Maroon 5, Lifehouse and Gavin Degraw!

You could also go home with a Taylor Swift concert experience at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena or a Maroon 5 concert flyaway package to New Orleans (Jun. 14, 2018).

And of course, you could get special tickets for Sunday night’s Not So Silent Night 2017, including meet and greet opportunities with Kelly Clarkson, All Time Low and Secondhand Serenade.

All proceeds from the auction go to support the Las Vegas Victims’ Fund.

And a few tickets are left for Not So Silent Night 2017…but you better get ’em now!