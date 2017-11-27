What’s Trending on Monday, November 27th, 2017
#CyberMonday
- People are shopping and retailers are off to a strong start this holiday shopping season.
- Shoppers spent $5.03 billion on Black Friday…16.9% more than they did in 2016, which is a new record.
- Today is the next big test, when consumers are expected to take to their keyboards in record numbers to get those online discounts.
- Experts say if you are planning to buy online…today is the day to do it for the best deals.
- Yes, more sales and deals will appear before Christmas, but the best deals will likely be today.
- We’ve posted some of the best Cyber Monday deals on our Facebook page.
#2017
- Most people would agree that 2016 was a rough year…so how is 2017 stacking up in comparison?
- A new Gallup study finds that life in America has been worse.
- According to the study, overall well-being among adults in the U.S. declined “substantially” in 2017.
- To calculate well-being, they asked people a number of questions in the categories of physical health, financial health, community involvement, a sense of purpose and social support.
- This year, the average score was 61.5, which is down 0.6 points from 2016 and marks the biggest drop since 2008.
#Coco
- Raise your hand if you saw “Coco” over the Thanksgiving Day weekend. It received glowing reviews from critics and is currently rated 96% “fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes.
- The Dia del los Muertos-themed Disney and Pixar movie debuted with an estimated $71.2 million in the U.S. and Canada over the long holiday weekend.
- It marks the fourth-highest Thanksgiving opening ever behind “Frozen,” “Moana,” and “Toy Story 2.”cf
- Speaking of “Frozen,” people really did not like the short that played before “Coco.”
- “Olaf’s Frozen Adventure” was 21 minutes long and the reviews were not good.
- The short was originally planned as a holiday television special to play on ABC.
#OliveGarden
- Some people like eating at Olive Garden and some people LOVE eating at Olive Garden.
- An Arkansas couple love it so much, they’re naming their daughter after the restaurant.
- Jordan and Justin Garton are expecting their first child on Dec. 6th and the name they’ve reserved for their daughter is Olivia Garton.
- He tweeted a picture of a onesie with the name in the chain’s signature font with their logo and wrote, “We spent the first part of our lives loving @olivegarden. Now we get to spend the rest of our lives loving Olivia Garton.”