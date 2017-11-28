What’s Trending on Tuesday, November 28th, 2017

#BestAlbums2017

-Rolling Stone magazine has named the 50 Best Albums of 2017.

-They said that this year in music was interesting because genre lines fell away and artists searched for identity and purpose in weird times.

-They proclaimed that some of the year’s best classic rock claimed from pop stars like Kesha and Harry Styles; some of the best pop came from Queens of the Stone Age, Foo Fighters and St. Vincent. SZA melded emo with modern R&B and Chris Stapleton joined classic soul to contemporary country.

-We posted the Top 50 but here are your Top 3 according to “Rolling Stone”:

#3 is “Songs of Experience” by U2

#2 is “Melodrama” by Lorde

#1 is “Damn” by Kendrick Lamar

#LadyBird

-The coming-of-age story, “Lady Bird”, has officially become the best-reviewed movie ever on Rotten Tomatoes.

-It beat out the beloved classic “Toy Story 3.”

-The Oscar contender was “certified fresh” with a 100 percent score earlier this month.

-The movie was released on Nov. 3 and has made more than $10 million with only having played in under 800 theaters nationwide.

-The film star Saoirse Ronan who plays Lady Bird, a high schooler living in 2002 Sacramento, navigating her tense relationship with her mother and unclear future.

#ToriSpelling

-Fans are blasting Tori Spelling for letting her 9-year-old wear lipstick.

-She posted a photo on IG on Sunday to show a few pics from her family’s Thanksgiving celebration.

-In one of the photos in her slideshow, she posted a selfie with her oldest daughter, Stella.

-Almost immediately, followers began calling her out for Stella’s lipstick, posting “Stella is too young for dark lipstick” and “Why does your daughter have makeup on? She is too little!”

-Other fans saw fit to compliment her and her daughter saying she looked beautiful.

#WordOfTheYear

-com has released their Word of the Year and they obviously want us to all take a long hard look at ourselves.

-The Word of the Year for 2017 is “complicit.”

-In their press release, they say that many people have had complicity on the brain and that lookups for the word increased by nearly 300% in searches in this year compared to last year.

-com defines “complicit” as “choosing to be involved in an illegal or questionable act, especially with others; having partnership in involvement in wrongdoing.”