JAY-Z Says ‘4:44’ and Beyoncé’s ‘Lemonade’ Started as a Joint Album

By Scott T. Sterling

According to JAY-Z, his GRAMMY-nominated album, 4:44, and Beyoncé’s smash Lemonade started out as a joint collaboration between the two artists.

The revelation was made during a new JAY-Z interview with the New York Times, where the rapper said that their marital issues spilled over into studio sessions.

“We were using our art almost like a therapy session. And we started making music together,” the rapper revealed. And then the music she was making at that time was further along. So her album came out as opposed to the joint album that we were working on.”

JAY-Z went on to say that the songs the pair worked on together eventually became a jumping off point for both albums.

“We still have a lot of that music. And this is what it became,” he explained. “There was never a point where it was like, ‘I’m making this album.’ I was right there the entire time.”

The rapper added that listening to each other’s final product was hard, but ultimately beneficial.

“It was uncomfortable. And we had a lot of conversations,” JAY-Z said. “[I was] really proud of the music she made, and she was really proud of the art I released. And, you know, at the end of the day we really have a healthy respect for one another’s craft. I think she’s amazing.”