Mercedes in the Morning Show #644

Did you miss the show? Catch up on the entire morning here! Or listen to previous podcasts on Play.It or on iTunes.

6:00 a.m.

-JC was insulted by something a stranger said to him

7:00 a.m.

-Mercedes really loves the name of this band

-Mercedes shares a strategy to stop using filler words

8:00 a.m.

-JC is annoyed by these Christmas lyrics

-Mercedes & JC reveal their personal smoke & mirrors

Remember to listen to “Mercedes In The Morning” Monday through Friday from 5am to 10am

And check us out on social media:

Twitter: @MercedesInTheAM

Instagram: @MercedesInTheAM

Facebook: Facebook.com/mercedesandjc

Youtube