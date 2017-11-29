Sam Smith Debuts ‘One Last Song’ Video

By Scott T. Sterling

Sam Smith has revealed the music video for “One Last Song,” the latest track from his triumphant new album, The Thrill of It All.

The video, shot on location at the Palladium in London, finds Smith exploring the iconic venue. Opening with the singer on stage, the clip follows him as he walks through various parts of the building as dancers and musicians rehearse. When he strolls through the lobby, hordes of paparazzi are outside fighting to get pictures of the singer as he walks by.

The clip ends with Smith on the roof of the building, where more dancers are twirling under a grey and rainy sky.

Check out Sam’s latest visual below.