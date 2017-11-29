What’s Trending on Wednesday, November 29th, 2017

#MattLauer

NBC news has fired Matt Lauer after a complaint from one of his colleagues was filed for “inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.”

The Announcement was made on “Today” by Savannah Guthrie and by Hoda Kotbe early Wednesday morning

After reading the memo to all NBC News Staff by Chairman Andrew Lack, Guthrie said:

“We are heartbroken. I’m heartbroken for Matt – he is my dear, dear friend and my partner, and he has been loved by many, many people here. And I’m heartbroken for the brave colleague who came forward to tell her story, and any other women who have their own stories to tell.”

#Glitter

Scientists are saying that glitter should be banned across the globe because it is a threat to the environment.

Scientists said it’s appealing to animals, who then eat the objects that could make them sick.

Glitter has also been found in a third of all fish caught in Great Britain.

So far, seven states in the U.S. have passed legislation to ban the use of glitter in products like facial scrubs and body washes.

#Starbucks

Starbucks is doubling down on its holiday spirit.

About a month after it introduced its holiday cup, the coffee chain announced a second design.

The cup is mostly red, with two hands framing a white heart at the center.

Customers are encouraged to fill in the white space with the names of people who “fill their heart and embody goodness this holiday season”

Then you’re supposed to tag the image of your custom cup with #GiveGood on social media.

#TheWeeknd