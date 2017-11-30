Mercedes in the Morning Show #645

Did you miss the show? Catch up on the entire morning here! Or listen to previous podcasts on Play.It or on iTunes.
6:00 a.m.
-JC’s buddy wants to move into a new house next door to a celeb
7:00 a.m.
-Mercedes and JC talk about walking out of a Doctor’s office
-Shane “The Sheriff” Hnidy came by the studio
8:00 a.m.
-Mercedes and JC talk about sexy accents
Remember to listen to “Mercedes In The Morning” Monday through Friday from 5am to 10am
And check us out on social media:
Twitter: @MercedesInTheAM
Instagram: @MercedesInTheAM
Facebook: Facebook.com/mercedesandjc