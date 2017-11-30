Mercedes in the Morning Show #645

Did you miss the show? Catch up on the entire morning here! Or listen to previous podcasts on Play.It or on iTunes.

6:00 a.m.

-JC’s buddy wants to move into a new house next door to a celeb

7:00 a.m.

-Mercedes and JC talk about walking out of a Doctor’s office

-Shane “The Sheriff” Hnidy came by the studio

8:00 a.m.

-Mercedes and JC talk about sexy accents

Remember to listen to “Mercedes In The Morning” Monday through Friday from 5am to 10am

And check us out on social media:

Twitter: @MercedesInTheAM

Instagram: @MercedesInTheAM

Facebook: Facebook.com/mercedesandjc

Youtube