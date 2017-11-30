NOT SO SILENT NIGHT 2017: Get Tix Today! See Kelly Clarkson, All Time Low & Secondhand Serenade

What’s Trending on Thursday November 30th, 2017

By Mercedes
Filed Under: Baby Names, burger king, DMX, Instagram, Intern Jocelyn, JC Fernandez, Mercedes, Mercedes in the morning, Podcast, What's Trending

What’s Trending on Thursday, November 30th, 2017

 

#Instagram

  • Instagram has announced its’ 2017 Year in Review.
  • There are 800 million people on the social network and here’s what they last year yielded on it:
  • The most liked post was Beyonce’s pregnancy announcement photo.
  • The top hashtag of the year was #love, followed by #fashion, and #photooftheday.
  • The most Instagrammed city was New York, followed by London and Moscow.
  • And the most-followed celebrity of the year is Selena Gomez, followed by Cristiano Ronaldo and Ariana Grande.

 

#DMX

  • If all of the horrible stories in the news are bringing you down, this will surely cheer you up!
  • Rapper DMX made an impromptu remix of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer at a radio station back in 2012.
  • Now, it’s a fully-produced track, as part of Spotify’s new “Singles: Christmas” playlist.
  • You can’t listen to it without smiling!

 

#BabyNames

  • Noah and Emma have topped the official most popular baby name list for the past three years but that could change this year.
  • BabyCenter has released their Top 100 Baby Names of 2017 and Sophie is dominating for girls and Jackson is for boys.
  • There were some surprising trends…the NBA finals that pitted Cleveland vs. Golden state inspired many names…Lebron, Kyrie and Kevin all jumped this year.
  • Rappers also made an impression on parents, with Chance and Kendrick becoming more popular.
  • Disney had its’ usual influence with names like Moana and Belle rising.
  • And Harry Potter-inspired names popped up like Severus, Albus and Minereva.

 

#BurgerKing

  • If you love Cheetos and Mac and cheese, Burger King may be your new best friend.
  • Starting today, they are launching their new Flamin’ Hot Mac n’ Cheetos!
  • The limited-time spicy mashup features creamy mac n’ cheese coated with the flavor of crunchy Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.
  • They come in an order of five pieces for $2.69.

 

More from Mercedes
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Mix 94.1 Las Vegas

Download App Today!
Mercedes In The Morning
Advertise Today

Listen Live