What’s Trending on Thursday, November 30th, 2017
- Instagram has announced its’ 2017 Year in Review.
- There are 800 million people on the social network and here’s what they last year yielded on it:
- The most liked post was Beyonce’s pregnancy announcement photo.
- The top hashtag of the year was #love, followed by #fashion, and #photooftheday.
- The most Instagrammed city was New York, followed by London and Moscow.
- And the most-followed celebrity of the year is Selena Gomez, followed by Cristiano Ronaldo and Ariana Grande.
#DMX
- If all of the horrible stories in the news are bringing you down, this will surely cheer you up!
- Rapper DMX made an impromptu remix of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer at a radio station back in 2012.
- Now, it’s a fully-produced track, as part of Spotify’s new “Singles: Christmas” playlist.
- You can’t listen to it without smiling!
#BabyNames
- Noah and Emma have topped the official most popular baby name list for the past three years but that could change this year.
- BabyCenter has released their Top 100 Baby Names of 2017 and Sophie is dominating for girls and Jackson is for boys.
- There were some surprising trends…the NBA finals that pitted Cleveland vs. Golden state inspired many names…Lebron, Kyrie and Kevin all jumped this year.
- Rappers also made an impression on parents, with Chance and Kendrick becoming more popular.
- Disney had its’ usual influence with names like Moana and Belle rising.
- And Harry Potter-inspired names popped up like Severus, Albus and Minereva.
#BurgerKing
- If you love Cheetos and Mac and cheese, Burger King may be your new best friend.
- Starting today, they are launching their new Flamin’ Hot Mac n’ Cheetos!
- The limited-time spicy mashup features creamy mac n’ cheese coated with the flavor of crunchy Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.
- They come in an order of five pieces for $2.69.