Listen to Louis Tomlinson’s New Single ‘Miss You’

His third post-1D track is a guitar-heavy pop tune.
By Jon Wiederhorn

Louis Tomlinson has dropped his new solo song “Miss You” in advance of his upcoming debut album. The track is a melancholy pop tune that features a prominent guitar rhythm, marching drums, strings and Tomlinson singing about drinking with the guys to try to forget the bitter end of a romantic relationship.

“I wrote this song about a time in my life when I was going out partying every night,” he told MTV UK. “In hindsight throughout that time I was pretty numb and just going through the motions. Deep down it was always in the back of my mind that what I really missed was the girl that I loved. It was important for me to write something really honest.”

“Miss You” was co-written with One Direction collaborator Julian Bunetta and produced by Afterhrs.

Tomlinson’s first solo album is due for release in 2018, Sony Music has said.

Check out “Miss You” below.

 

