NOT SO SILENT NIGHT 2017: Get Tix Today! See Kelly Clarkson, All Time Low & Secondhand Serenade

Win Tickets To Barenaked Ladies: Last Summer on Earth 2018

Filed Under: Barenaked Ladies, Better Than Ezra, kt tunstall, Last Summer on Earth 2018 Tour, Mix 94.1, Red Rock Resort
Barenaked Ladies

This week, you can win a pair of tickets to Mix 94.1 Presents Barenaked Ladies: Last Summer on Earth 2018 Tour to Red Rock Resort at the Sandbar Poolside Stage on Sat. June 16, 2018! With special guests Better Than Ezra and KT Tunstall! And one grand prize winner will get a one-night stay at Red Rock Resort the night of the show! The Barenaked Ladies just released their 15th album FAKE NUDES builds off the band’s harmony-rich hybrid of folk and pop/rock and pushes into more eclectic sonic terrain marking the band’s most dynamic record to date. So listen all week to Mix 94.1 to see the Barenaked Ladies on June 16th.

Wanna be the first to know about Mix 94.1 events, contests and giveaways? Sign-up for our weekly newsletters!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Mix 94.1 Las Vegas

Download App Today!
Mercedes In The Morning
Advertise Today

Listen Live