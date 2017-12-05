Mercedes in the Morning Show #647

Did you miss the show? Catch up on the entire morning here! Or listen to previous podcasts on Play.It or on iTunes.

6:00 a.m.

-Starting up the 4 Corners Food Drive

7:00 a.m.

-Mercedes’ was visited by a neighborhood kid

-Murray Sawchuck stopped by for the 4 Corners Food Drive

8:00 a.m.

-Gordie Brown and Mercedes go head to head with impressions and he makes a donation to the 4 Corners Food Drive

-Rick from Pawn Stars and Michael Worley of Orange Theory make their generous donations

Remember to listen to “Mercedes In The Morning” Monday through Friday from 5am to 10am

And check us out on social media:

Twitter: @MercedesInTheAM

Instagram: @MercedesInTheAM

Facebook: Facebook.com/mercedesandjc

Youtube