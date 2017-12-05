Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Mercedes in the Morning Show #647

By JC Fernandez
6:00 a.m.
-Starting up the 4 Corners Food Drive

7:00 a.m.
-Mercedes’ was visited by a neighborhood kid
-Murray Sawchuck stopped by for the 4 Corners Food Drive

8:00 a.m.
-Gordie Brown and Mercedes go head to head with impressions and he makes a donation to the 4 Corners Food Drive
-Rick from Pawn Stars and Michael Worley of Orange Theory make their generous donations

