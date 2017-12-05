Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

What’s Trending on Tuesday, December 5th, 2017

By Mercedes
Filed Under: Intern Jocelyn, JC Fernandez, Mercedes, Mercedes in the morning, Newlyweds, Olaf's Frozen Adventure, Taco Bell, Viral 2017, What's Trending

What’s Trending on Tuesday, December 5th, 2017

 

#Viral2017

§     The internet collectively lost it over some very interesting things this past year.

§     Do you remember “BBC dad?” How about the Great American Solar Eclipse?

§     Those were just a couple of the moments that Time magazine has listed the top ten things that the internet couldn’t stop talking about this year.

§     The top 3 are: Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do,” Donald Trump’s battle against the NFL, and #1 is #MeToo (women who said they were sexually harassed or assaulted.)

 

#Newlyweds

§     Study shows that newlyweds gain 4-5 pounds in the first year of marriage.

§     The idea is that as married couples relax around one another, they no longer feel under pressure to pertain to certain aesthetic standards.

§     Some couples can gain up to three or four pounds in as little as three months if they are also living together.

§     Experts are conflicted: some say that becoming obese is bad for self-esteem and can damage relationships, while others say there are several studies that prove that happy relationships are synonymous with putting on weight.

 

#OlafsFrozenAdventure

§     The Disney short that airs before Pixar’s Coco will soon be leaving theaters.

§     Some have suggested that it was a direct response to poor audience reaction, but that is not the case.

§     The movie was always promoted and scheduled as a limited run and it will end next week, on December 8th.

§     A lot of people did complain that the short was anything but short, with a run time of 22 minutes.

 

#TacoBell

§     Taco Bell is looking at jumping on the California burrito bandwagon!

§     The Cali burrito typically comes loaded with guac, meat, cheese, salsa and French fries.

§     Taco Bell’s version, called the California Loaded Fries Burrito, hits all of those marks, opting for ground beef, nacho cheese and sour cream.

§     They’re priced at $1.99 a piece and they’re only testing them in Charleston, West Virginia through late December.

More from Mercedes
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Mix 94.1 Las Vegas

Download App Today!
Mercedes In The Morning
Advertise Today

Listen Live