What’s Trending on Tuesday, December 5th, 2017

#Viral2017

§ The internet collectively lost it over some very interesting things this past year.

§ Do you remember “BBC dad?” How about the Great American Solar Eclipse?

§ Those were just a couple of the moments that Time magazine has listed the top ten things that the internet couldn’t stop talking about this year.

§ The top 3 are: Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do,” Donald Trump’s battle against the NFL, and #1 is #MeToo (women who said they were sexually harassed or assaulted.)

#Newlyweds

§ Study shows that newlyweds gain 4-5 pounds in the first year of marriage.

§ The idea is that as married couples relax around one another, they no longer feel under pressure to pertain to certain aesthetic standards.

§ Some couples can gain up to three or four pounds in as little as three months if they are also living together.

§ Experts are conflicted: some say that becoming obese is bad for self-esteem and can damage relationships, while others say there are several studies that prove that happy relationships are synonymous with putting on weight.

#OlafsFrozenAdventure

§ The Disney short that airs before Pixar’s Coco will soon be leaving theaters.

§ Some have suggested that it was a direct response to poor audience reaction, but that is not the case.

§ The movie was always promoted and scheduled as a limited run and it will end next week, on December 8th.

§ A lot of people did complain that the short was anything but short, with a run time of 22 minutes.

#TacoBell

§ Taco Bell is looking at jumping on the California burrito bandwagon!

§ The Cali burrito typically comes loaded with guac, meat, cheese, salsa and French fries.

§ Taco Bell’s version, called the California Loaded Fries Burrito, hits all of those marks, opting for ground beef, nacho cheese and sour cream.

§ They’re priced at $1.99 a piece and they’re only testing them in Charleston, West Virginia through late December.