What’s Trending on Wednesday, December 6th, 2017

#Russia

§ Russia has been banned from the 2018 Winter Olympics.

§ The IOC handed down the unprecedented punishment yesterday for systematic doping.

§ Clean Russian athletes can still compete if invited by a panel.

§ If invited and eligible, they will participate as neutrals under the Olympic flag.

#JohnMayer

§ He was hospitalized yesterday so he could undergo an emergency appendectomy.

§ He was supposed to perform in New Orleans with Dead & Company last night but they tweeted that the show has been postponed.

§ He is reportedly recovering and it’s unclear how the setback will affect the remainder of the ensemble’s tour lineup.

#Whamageddon

§ There is a new game that everyone is playing called “Whamageddon.”

§ The game lasts almost a month and the rules are simple…from December 1st to December 24th, avoid hearing the “Die Hard” of Christmas songs (the song that’s not really a Christmas song but still gets played over and over again for the holidays, “Last Christmas” by Wham.

§ You can still play if you haven’t started…just beware…you’ll need headphones next time you go shopping and don’t risk it by listening to your holiday playlist.

§ And when you inevitable hear the song and lose, you can join the other losers on the Whamageddon Facebook page.

#McDonalds

§ McDonald’s fans are in for a treat, as their dollar menu is making a comeback!

§ Starting January 4th, they will once again begin slinging select menu items for a buck.

§ The new menu will offer four different menu items for a dollar each: any size soft drink, cheeseburger, McChicken, or sausage burrito.

§ It will also include some $2 items and a few $3 items.