Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
By Mercedes
Filed Under:Intern Jocelyn, JC Fernandez, John Mayer, mcdonalds, Mercedes, Mercedes in the morning, Podcast, Russa, Whamageddon, What's Trending

What’s Trending on Wednesday, December 6th, 2017

 

#Russia

§     Russia has been banned from the 2018 Winter Olympics.

§     The IOC handed down the unprecedented punishment yesterday for systematic doping.

§     Clean Russian athletes can still compete if invited by a panel.

§     If invited and eligible, they will participate as neutrals under the Olympic flag.

 

#JohnMayer

§     He was hospitalized yesterday so he could undergo an emergency appendectomy.

§     He was supposed to perform in New Orleans with Dead & Company last night but they tweeted that the show has been postponed.

§     He is reportedly recovering and it’s unclear how the setback will affect the remainder of the ensemble’s tour lineup.

 

#Whamageddon

§     There is a new game that everyone is playing called “Whamageddon.”

§     The game lasts almost a month and the rules are simple…from December 1st to December 24th, avoid hearing the “Die Hard” of Christmas songs (the song that’s not really a Christmas song but still gets played over and over again for the holidays, “Last Christmas” by Wham.

§     You can still play if you haven’t started…just beware…you’ll need headphones next time you go shopping and don’t risk it by listening to your holiday playlist.

§     And when you inevitable hear the song and lose, you can join the other losers on the Whamageddon Facebook page.

 

#McDonalds

§     McDonald’s fans are in for a treat, as their dollar menu is making a comeback!

§     Starting January 4th, they will once again begin slinging select menu items for a buck.

§     The new menu will offer four different menu items for a dollar each: any size soft drink, cheeseburger, McChicken, or sausage burrito.

§     It will also include some $2 items and a few $3 items.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Mix 94.1 Las Vegas

Download App Today!
Mercedes In The Morning
Advertise Today

Listen Live