Did you miss the show? Catch up on the entire morning here! Or listen to previous podcasts on Play.It or on iTunes.
6:00 a.m.
-Can you believe these songs are turning 20-YEARS-OLD in 2018?
7:00 a.m.
-Mercedes’ Elf on the Shelf had an accident
-JC got made a deal with someone and he got the short end of the stick
8:00 a.m.
-A special year end Radio Truth or Dare!
-JC gets scolded by Mercedes’ daughter.
Remember to listen to “Mercedes In The Morning” Monday through Friday from 5am to 10am
And check us out on social media:
Twitter: @MercedesInTheAM
Instagram: @MercedesInTheAM
Facebook: Facebook.com/mercedesandjc
Comments
JC FernandezJC was born and raised in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, just 30 minutes north of Philadelphia. He lived a regular childhood, hooked on Nintendo games,...More from JC Fernandez