By JC Fernandez
Did you miss the show? Catch up on the entire morning here! Or listen to previous podcasts on Play.It or on iTunes.

6:00 a.m.
-Can you believe these songs are turning 20-YEARS-OLD in 2018?

7:00 a.m.
-Mercedes’ Elf on the Shelf had an accident
-JC got made a deal with someone and he got the short end of the stick

8:00 a.m.
-A special year end Radio Truth or Dare!
-JC gets scolded by Mercedes’ daughter.

