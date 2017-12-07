Did you miss the show? Catch up on the entire morning here! Or listen to previous podcasts on Play.It or on iTunes.

6:00 a.m.

-Can you believe these songs are turning 20-YEARS-OLD in 2018?

7:00 a.m.

-Mercedes’ Elf on the Shelf had an accident

-JC got made a deal with someone and he got the short end of the stick

8:00 a.m.

-A special year end Radio Truth or Dare!

-JC gets scolded by Mercedes’ daughter.

Remember to listen to “Mercedes In The Morning” Monday through Friday from 5am to 10am

And check us out on social media:

Twitter: @MercedesInTheAM

Instagram: @MercedesInTheAM

Facebook: Facebook.com/mercedesandjc

Youtube