What’s Trending on Thursday, December 7th, 2017

#CyberWeek

§ Holiday online shoppers are being warned…your package deliveries are being delayed!

§ UPS says that an unexpected flood of orders from online shoppers after Thanksgiving are causing them to add one or two days shipping time to some deliveries.

§ UPS is expected to return to normal after this week.

§ While UPS declined to put numbers on the delays, last week 89% of UPS Express packages were delivered on time.

#HolidaySpending

§ Survey shows that 1 in 7 people worry about money “every day” during the lead up to Christmas.

§ 55% say they haven’t saved for Christmas this year and only 29% have a Christmas budget they are trying to stick to.

§ Financial experts say it’s ok to go “cold turkey” if you have nothing to spend this year.

§ They say too many people feel pressured into making a lust list of what makes the perfect Christmas.

#BonJovi

§ The polls have closed for the fan vote for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2018 and Bon Jovie have emerged as the clear winners.

§ With 1.16 million votes, the band trounced the competition, coming in close to 200k votes ahead of the Moody Blues and over half a million votes ahead of Dire Straits.

§ The other two “winners” of the fan vote (the HOF gives an extra vote to the top 5 finishers in the fan vote) were The Cars and Judas Priest.

§ The winners of the overall vote will be inducted in April in Cleveland.

#Starbucks

§ While the holiday season is upon us, Starbucks has you covered with a cold beverage that’s perfect for the occasion.

§ The Christmas Tree Frappuccinos is here and it not only includes flavors of Christmas cheer but it also looks like a tree itself.

§ The limited-edition Frappuccino is a Peppermint Mocha Crème base that represents the trunk of the tree.

§ To get the green, Starbucks is using matcha whipped cream on top.

§ The tree is decorated with a garland of caramel sauce and ornaments that are candied cranberries.

§ The “tree topper” is a slice of strawberry.

§ The new drink is available starting today and will be on the menu through Sunday.