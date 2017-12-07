Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
By Mercedes
Filed Under:Bon Jovi, Cyber Week, Holiday Shopping, Intern Jocelyn, JC Fernandez, Mercedes, Mercedes in the morning, Podcast, Starbucks, What's Trending

 What’s Trending on Thursday, December 7th, 2017

 

#CyberWeek

§     Holiday online shoppers are being warned…your package deliveries are being delayed!

§     UPS says that an unexpected flood of orders from online shoppers after Thanksgiving are causing them to add one or two days shipping time to some deliveries.

§     UPS is expected to return to normal after this week.

§     While UPS declined to put numbers on the delays, last week 89% of UPS Express packages were delivered on time.

 

#HolidaySpending

§     Survey shows that 1 in 7 people worry about money “every day” during the lead up to Christmas.

§     55% say they haven’t saved for Christmas this year and only 29% have a Christmas budget they are trying to stick to.

§     Financial experts say it’s ok to go “cold turkey” if you have nothing to spend this year.

§     They say too many people feel pressured into making a lust list of what makes the perfect Christmas.

 

#BonJovi

§     The polls have closed for the fan vote for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2018 and Bon Jovie have emerged as the clear winners.

§     With 1.16 million votes, the band trounced the competition, coming in close to 200k votes ahead of the Moody Blues and over half a million votes ahead of Dire Straits.

§     The other two “winners” of the fan vote (the HOF gives an extra vote to the top 5 finishers in the fan vote) were The Cars and Judas Priest.

§     The winners of the overall vote will be inducted in April in Cleveland.

 

#Starbucks

§     While the holiday season is upon us, Starbucks has you covered with a cold beverage that’s perfect for the occasion.

§     The Christmas Tree Frappuccinos is here and it not only includes flavors of Christmas cheer but it also looks like a tree itself.

§     The limited-edition Frappuccino is a Peppermint Mocha Crème base that represents the trunk of the tree.

§     To get the green, Starbucks is using matcha whipped cream on top.

§     The tree is decorated with a garland of caramel sauce and ornaments that are candied cranberries.

§     The “tree topper” is a slice of strawberry.

§     The new drink is available starting today and will be on the menu through Sunday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Mix 94.1 Las Vegas

Download App Today!
Mercedes In The Morning
Advertise Today

Listen Live