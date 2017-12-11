Did you miss the show? Catch up on the entire morning here! Or listen to previous podcasts on Play.It or on iTunes.
6:00 a.m.
-Mercedes and JC kick off the final stop of the 4 Corners Food Drive
7:00 a.m.
-Corey Neff of American Income Life makes an AMAZING donation
-BMX Rider Ricardo Laguna stops by to catch up and make a donation
8:00 a.m.
-JC disqualified himself from the Oh Wow Wheel next week
-Mercedes is wondering about a gift her husband wants to give her
