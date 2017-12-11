What’s Trending on Monday, December 11th, 2017

#KeatonJones

§ A Tennessee middle school student has put a face on bullying that is touching a lot of people.

§ Keaton Jones sobbed as his mom shot cellphone video of the boy, who described how he had been abused by his classmates.

§ In the video, the boy asks why people would treat others like they do.

§ Since the video has gone viral, there has been an outpouring of support. His mom posted on her Facebook, “I’m humbled by the voice my boy has been given, but he’s still just a little boy, and he’s a little boy who desperately wants acceptance.”

§ Many celebrities have posted their support and invited him to hang out with them including UFC’s Dana White, Chris Evans, Hailee Steinfeld, Cardi B and Snoop Dogg.

#ChaseTheChill

§ You may see scarves hanging on trees this winter and it’s not to keep the trees warm.

§ People across the U.S. are putting scarves, hats, and other cold-weather apparel on trees.

§ A Facebook called “Chase the Chill, the Original” from Easton, Pennsylvania, started the practice to help out those in need, regardless of income and without any qualifiers.

§ Typically, the scarf will be paired with a small card containing a brief message that says, “This scar if not lost. If you are cold and need to keep warm, it is for you.”

#EdSheeran

§ After his surprise Beyonce duet, Ed Sheeran says he’s got “one more trick” up his sleeve.

§ After some digging, we’ve found out that he has teamed up with opera star Andrea Bocelli in a bid to keep his chart-topping hit at number one between now and Christmas.

§ He says, “I’ve got an Italian operatic version with Andrea Bocelli coming out…it’s just kind of like a little present for Christmas, it’s a really beautiful video.”

§ He says Bocelli sings the second verse, just like Beyonce, but in Italian.

§ It’s expected to be released this week.

#ProjectGiveGood

§ Starbucks is surprising customers by handing out $1 million worth of Starbucks cards throughout the rest of December.

§ The giveaways will take place at community events like tree lighting ceremonies and local caroling events.

§ A total of 50,000 cards with $20 each on them will be given away.

§ The company is also giving the Gift of Gold…anyone who makes a purchase at Starbucks using their mobile app or a registered Starbucks card this month will automatically earn gold status in Starbucks Rewards for a year.