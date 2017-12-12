Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
By Mercedes
 What’s Trending on Tuesday, December 12th, 2017

 

#VegasAces

§     The name for our new WNBA franchise has been revealed and we are now the proud home of the Las Vegas Aces.

§     It’s Las Vegas’ first major professional basketball team, formerly the San Antonio Stars.

§     The team will take the court at Mandalay Bay Events Center for the 2018 season.

§     Former player Bill Laimbeer is the head coach…you may remember him from his days on the Detroit Pistons.

§     You can make a deposit for the as Vegas Aces tickets through AXS.com.

 

#KidQuestions

§     Study: Kids ask 73 questions a day and researchers have found that adults struggled to answer nearly half of the questions put to them.

§     They say that kids are just curious about the world around them and that a child’s curiosity peaks at age four.

§     These are the questions that were most difficult for parents to talk about with their kids:

·     What is God?

·     Where did I come from?

·     Why do people die?

 

#MarioBatali

§     The famous chef is stepping away from the TV show “The Chew” and his restaurant group amidst sexual misconduct allegations.

§     Eater New York says that four women have accused the chef of inappropriate touching.

§     His alleged pattern of behavior spans at least two decades.

§     Batali did not deny all the allegations, saying that they “match up” with ways he has behaved.

§     He said, “I apologize to the people I have mistreated and hurt…the behavior was wrong and there are no excuses. I take full responsibility and am deeply sorry for any pain, humiliation or discomfort I have cause to my peers, employees, customers, friends and family.”

 

#Netflix

§     Netflix has released its’ “most watched” list of 2017 in some interesting categories on not just what we watched but HOW we watched.

§     The shows we devoured (meaning we watched more than two hours per day) were “American Vandal,” “3%” and “13 Reasons Why.”

§     The shows we savored (watched less than two hours per day) were “The Crown,” “Big Mouth,” and “Neo Yokio.”

§     The shows that got us cheating (meaning we watched ahead of our significant others) were “Narcos,” “13 Reasons Why” and “Stranger Things.”

§     And the shows that brought us together (meaning we watched it as a family) were “Stranger Things,” “13 Reasons Why” and “A Series of Unfortunate Events.”

