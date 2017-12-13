Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
"Sandler we're coming for you."
By Hayden Wright

Each holiday season, the tidal wave of Christmas music leaves little room for catchy, whimsical Hanukkah songs: A blind spot immortalized in Adam Sandler’s Saturday Night Live classic “The Hanukkah Song.” This year Haim — a trio of Jewish sisters — pooled their creative energy to write another Hanukkah song, which they teased on Twitter yesterday (Dec. 12), on the first night of “the festival of lights.”

The shot-on-iPhone video appears to be taken from a practice space, where the Haim ladies play with a drum machine and bass guitar. Lyrics about “courageous Maccabees” reference the Torah, while cultural symbols like latkes, dreidels and menorahs get shout-outs. “You be the Manischewitz, and I’ll be the vodka,” they sing.

The tweet included a warning to the SNL alumnus: “Sandler we’re coming for you”

Preview Haim’s Hanukkah song, which contains some profanity, now at Radio.com.

