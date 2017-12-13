Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
By Mercedes
Filed Under:Christmas Movie Quiz, Christmas Movies, Daily Dirt, Hot 3, Intern Jocelyn, JC Fernandez, Kid Questions, Mercedes, Mercedes in the morning, Podcast, What's Trending

 

Did you miss the show? Catch up on the entire morning here! Or listen to previous podcasts on Play.It or on iTunes.

6:00 a.m.
-JC is irritated by people eating this food

7:00 a.m.
-Mercedes and JC open the phones up to our junior listeners to ask their burning questions.
-JC wants to know if everyone has a Holiday Dilemma they’re currently facing

8:00 a.m.
-Mercedes and JC were surprised by the unexpected places you can find good food
-JC and Mercedes take the Christmas Movie Challenge

Remember to listen to “Mercedes In The Morning” Monday through Friday from 5am to 10am

And check us out on social media:

Twitter: @MercedesInTheAM

Instagram: @MercedesInTheAM

Facebook: Facebook.com/mercedesandjc

Youtube

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Mix 94.1 Las Vegas

Download App Today!
Mercedes In The Morning
Advertise Today

Listen Live