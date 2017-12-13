Did you miss the show? Catch up on the entire morning here! Or listen to previous podcasts on Play.It or on iTunes.

6:00 a.m.

-JC is irritated by people eating this food

7:00 a.m.

-Mercedes and JC open the phones up to our junior listeners to ask their burning questions.

-JC wants to know if everyone has a Holiday Dilemma they’re currently facing

8:00 a.m.

-Mercedes and JC were surprised by the unexpected places you can find good food

-JC and Mercedes take the Christmas Movie Challenge

Remember to listen to “Mercedes In The Morning” Monday through Friday from 5am to 10am

And check us out on social media:

Twitter: @MercedesInTheAM

Instagram: @MercedesInTheAM

Facebook: Facebook.com/mercedesandjc

Youtube