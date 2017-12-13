Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
By Mercedes
What’s Trending on Wednesday, December 13th, 2017

 

#DivorceRates

§     You’ve probably heard that 50% of marriages end in divorce, but that’s not actually the case.

§     According to data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the real number is about 30.8%

§     But new analysis shows the link between the divorce rate and profession and it seems that people who have opted for certain careers have a much higher than average chance of getting divorced.

§     The top three occupations are: Gaming managers (52.9%), Bartenders (52.7%), and Gaming Services Workers (50.7%).

§     Experts say these jobs have irregular hours and prevalence of alcohol involved at work which could lead to the high numbers.

 

#MerryChristmas

§     How do you prefer to be addressed when shopping during the holidays…Happy Holidays? Merry Christmas? Season’s Greetings?

§     Study shows that 52% of adults say it doesn’t matter to them how they’re greeted in stores over the holidays which is up from 46% five years ago.

§     32% of people say they would like to hear Merry Christmas, which was down from 42% five years ago.

§     Another 15% said they would prefer something less religious like Happy Holidays.

 

#TodayShow

§     Turns out that Matt Lauer’s exit helped the ratings on “The Today Show.”

§     For the second consecutive week, the show’s ratings have surged ahead of their main rival, “Good Morning America.”

§     It’s the first time the show has done so since late 2016.

§     The numbers do suggest that the natural interest in the post-Lauer era of the show could subside.

§     The numbers, though still higher than usual, are down from the first week after his exit.

§     Right now, Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb are anchoring…no one has said if that team will become permanent.

 

#SheRa

§     Netflix and DreamWorks revealed that six new original cartoons that’ll be coming to our screens in 2018 but the one everyone is talking about is She-Ra.

§     For those who don’t know or remember, She-Ra, the Princess of Power, is the alter ego of Princess Adora and the twin sister of He-Man.

§     The cartoon originally debuted in 1985.

§     They say the reboot will be “a modern take on the 80s girl-power icon for a new generation of young fans” that will be “led by a warrior princess tailor-made for today.”

