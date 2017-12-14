Photo: Rex Shutterstock / ZUMA Press / USA Today

By Jon Wiederhorn

A solo career seems to fit Niall Horan like a new Armani Suit. It looks like the former One Direction singer, who released his debut album Flicker in October, already has plans to dig right into his second record.

Horan expects to work on songs for the album when he’s on tour next year. “I’d say over the course of the year I’ll start writing,” he told the Daily Star. “With jamming at sound checks and things like that, things always come up – little riffs and bits and pieces.”

To accelerate the process, he has hooked up with songwriter Julia Michaels, who has previously worked with Fifth Harmony and Demi Lovato. “She’s one of the best songwriters on the planet so I’ll be looking to sit down and write with her,” Horan said.

Maybe that One Direction reunion will have to wait.