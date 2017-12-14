What’s Trending on Thursday, December 14th, 2017

#MostGoogled

§ As we wind down 2017, Google has released their list of what we were most curious about over the year.

§ According to year-end data, “It,” “Wonder Woman” and “Beauty and the Beast” were the most searced for films of the year.

§ For TV, it was “Stranger Things,” “13 Reasons Why,” and “Big Brother Brasil.”

§ Meghan Markle was the No. 1 trending actor and Matt Lauer was the top trending person.

§ As far as song lyrics, we were most curious about the words to “Despacito,” “Shape of You,” and “Perfect.”

#DJEarworm

§ We look forward to it every year and DJ Earworm is back with his “United States of Pop 2017.”

§ It’s his yearly mashup looking back at the year in pop.

§ This year’s version features some “Despacito” to Cardi B.

§ We’ve posted the whole song on our Facebook page.

#HolidayGifts

§ If you’re still looking for some last-minute holiday gifts, there’s a better way to find inspiration than picking random things…there are gifts that, according to science, that you should give this year and others you shouldn’t.

§ Do- Give people gifts that they want (people tend to appreciate things they specifically ask for rather than unsolicited presents.”

§ Do- Pick a gift card (they are the most requested gift by people.)

§ Don’t- Splurge on something flashy (it makes people uncomfortable and the levels of recipient satisfaction are lower.)

§ Don’t- Give gifts on their behalf. Making a charitable donation on someone’s behalf may seem like a good gift but research finds that most people feel slighted by them.

#JohnStamos

§ Uncle Jesse is going to be a father!

§ The 54-year-old “Fuller House” actor says that he and his fiancée Caitlin McHugh are expecting their first child together.

§ They couple had talked about having a baby and suggested they try for one before they get married.

§ When Stamos asked why, she said, “Because you’re old.”

§ She says the look on his face when she told him she was pregnant was priceless and he has immediately sprung into action.

§ She is 31-years-old.