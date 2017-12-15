Photo: James Minchin

By Hayden Wright

In the wake of Chester Bennington’s sudden death by suicide in July, members of Linkin Park had a new album out and no immediate plan for how to memorialize him. Dozens of dates in the U.S. and abroad remained on their One More Light tour (which was ultimately canceled), and fans around the world mourned Chester’s unexpected passing.

Now, performances from the European leg of the tour have been packaged as a live album. In a new interview, Mike Shinoda explained how Link Park felt about the dates they were able to play with Chester—who, Mike says, was “at his best.”

“All six of us in the band were so proud of the shows on the One More Light tour,” Shinoda told Billboard. “Everyone was at their very best, especially Chester. He was singing better than I’ve ever heard him onstage. The idea to release this album came from our fans and friends, and I’m so glad they asked for it. It’s a really nice way to showcase what a special experience each night was.”

“And while I don’t know what comes next for us together or individually, this album is certainly a beautiful way of looking back at the body of work we created with Chester,” he added.

Shinoda also discussed how he and his bandmates have coped with the death of their frontman.

“Grief is a non-linear process,” he said. “It doesn’t have ‘stages’ that go in order, it has phases that come and go at random. Some people are having sad days, others are having good days, others are having angry days… Add the constant stress and fear of things like the news cycle, and you’ve got some exceptional chaos on your hands!”

For Shinoda, sharing that journey with fans and social media followers has lightened the burden.

“I’ve tried to make it a point to share how I’m doing, mostly on Instagram and sometimes Twitter, especially when I feel like I’m making progress,” he said. “Coping with the end of this chapter is obviously devastating, but at the same time, it’s also the beginning of the next story.”