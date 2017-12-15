What’s Trending on Friday, December 15th, 2017

#HolidayShopping

§ We’re ten days from the Christmas holiday and many of us have turned to the web to do our holiday shopping.

§ One problem…shipping tends to bottleneck during the holidays and some gifts simply don’t arrive on time.

§ So we’re here to help…here are the order deadlines for folks buying their gifts online who want them delivered by Christmas.

§ Amazon: If you don’t have a Prime membership, the latest date you can order with free shipping is today. If you want to pay, the deadline is Dec. 18th and if you have Prime, you can order as late as the 22nd.

§ USPS: You’re too late for ground shipping…that was yesterday but don’t worry because First Class Mail will arrive if sent by the 19th, priority by the 20th and priority express by the 22nd.

§ To see FedEx and UPS dates, check out of FB page.

#Thrillseeking

§ Study: 1 in 3 people outgrow thrill-seeking behaviors at 34.

§ Whether it’s swimming with sharks, bungee jumping or traveling off to some part of the world, there are a couple of reasons why taking risks loses its appeal as you get older.

§ Two in five say their thrill-seeking ways stopped gradually over time and half chalked it up to physical limitations.

§ Others say that as you get older, power and energy shifts toward relationships and responsibilities.

§ But, there’s still one-third of the populations that says they are actually MORE adventurous now than in the past.

#Oceans8

§ Warner Bros. has released the first poster for “Ocean’s 8,” introducing the eight master thieves as they prepare to pull off a top-secret heist.

§ The sequel to the Ocean’s trilogy stars Sandra Bullock as Debbie Ocean, the sister of George Clooney’s Danny.

§ After getting out of jail, she recruits seven other women (Cate Blanchett, Rihanna, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina, and Helena Bonham Carter) to help her pull off a jewelry heist at the Met Gala.

§ Check out the cool poster on our Facebook page.

#TacoBell

§ Taco Bell is unleashing its own Mexican-style beer.

§ It’s called Beach Bell and it’s a Mexican-style amber lager that was created in conjunction with Huntington Beach brewer, Four Sons Brewing.

§ Sadly for Taco Bell diehards, the new beer is only available at the newly opened Taco Bell Cantina in Newport Beach, with more booze-slinging Cantina locations on the way (perhaps here).

§ Taco Bell began serving alcohol in 2015 when its first Cantina store opened in Chicago.