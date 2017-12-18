Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
ariana grande
Photo: Courtesy Republic Records

By Scott T. Sterling

Ariana Grande is here to wish you happy holidays, and she’s got a couple of famous friends in tow.

Grande jumped on Instagram to share her Christmas spirit, posing with a Mickey Mouse (wearing a holiday hat) in front of a portrait of American president Barack Obama.

“Happy holidays from my family to urs,” Grande captioned the photo, in which she’s sporting sparkly mouse ears and blowing a kiss to the camera.

See the cute post below.

happy holidays from my family to urs

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on

