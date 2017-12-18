Photo: Ron Elkman / USA Today Network

By Jon Wiederhorn

Over the past few years, Ed Sheeran has fulfilled many of his dreams and aspirations. Now, he wants to be the composer of the theme for the next James Bond Movie… And he’s already finished the song.

Sheeran actually wrote the tune about three years ago, but he has not yet been approached to contribute. “With Bond, I’ve had a theme tune written for about three years, just in case,” he said during an interview on Ireland’s Late Late Show. He then added that he hasn’t revealed the song title “’cause someone might steal it.”

The yet-untitled 25th James Bond movie is scheduled for release November 8, 2019. If Sheeran’s song winds up in the film, he will join a long list of musicians who have contributed themes including Sam Smith, Adele, Chris Cornell, Jack White & Alicia Keys, Madonna and Paul McCartney.