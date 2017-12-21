Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
Filed Under:Beyonce, Jay-Z, Tina Knowles
Photo: PA Images / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

You know the party is lit when people start doing the electric slide—especially when those people are Beyoncé, JAY-Z and Tina Knowles.

Related: Beyoncé & JAY-Z Chill On a Private Plane in Latest Instagram Update

The first family of rap and pop were caught getting in the holiday spirit and hitting the electric slide hard in a video originally shared on Tina Knowles’ Instagram account.

Everyone in the video is definitely having a good time, particularly JAY-Z, who is laughing it up while participating in the synchronized dance step to Frankie Beverly and Maze’s 1981 hit, “Before I Let Go.”

While Knowles went on to delete the clip, it’s been captured for posterity by Revolt TV, who shared the fun family footage on Twitter.

See the tweet below.

More From Mix 94.1 Las Vegas

Download App Today!
Mercedes In The Morning
Advertise Today

Listen Live