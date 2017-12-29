Planning on going to see a hilarious new comedy this weekend? “Father Figures” is the perfect movie to see this weekend — and Mix 94.1 can send you there. Just listen this weekend and you can win a pair of passes — and as a new year’s gift to you, our friends at In-N-Out Burger made this a “Double Double” giveaway, so you can now win 4 passes to the film. “Father Figures” follows Kyle and Peter Reynolds (Owen Wilson and Ed Helms), brothers whose eccentric mother raised them to believe their father had died when they were young. When they discover this to be a lie, they set out together to find their real father. Listen all this weekend to end the year or begin the new year in a good mood by seeing “Father Figures.”

Wanna be the first to know about Mix 94.1 events, contests and giveaways? Sign-up for our weekly newsletters!