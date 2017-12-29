Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
Filed Under:Christopher Walken, Double Double, Ed Helms, Father Figures, Glenn Close, Harry Shearer, In-N-Out, June Squibb, Katt Williams, Mix 94.1, Owen Wilson, Terry Bradshaw, Ving Rhames

Planning on going to see a hilarious new comedy this weekend? “Father Figures” is the perfect movie to see this weekend — and Mix 94.1 can send you there. Just listen this weekend and you can win a pair of passes — and as a new year’s gift to you, our friends at In-N-Out Burger made this a “Double Double” giveaway, so you can now win 4 passes to the film. “Father Figures” follows Kyle and Peter Reynolds (Owen Wilson and Ed Helms), brothers whose eccentric mother raised them to believe their father had died when they were young. When they discover this to be a lie, they set out together to find their real father. Listen all this weekend to end the year or begin the new year in a good mood by seeing “Father Figures.”

Wanna be the first to know about Mix 94.1 events, contests and giveaways? Sign-up for our weekly newsletters!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Mix 94.1 Las Vegas

Download App Today!
Mercedes In The Morning
Advertise Today

Listen Live