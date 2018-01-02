Did you miss the show? Catch up on the entire morning here! Or listen to previous podcasts on Play.It or on iTunes.

6:00 a.m.

-Mercedes says Santa’s gift was a bust

7:00 a.m.

-JC needs an intervention

-Mercedes and JC go over some things that will be obsolete by 2020

8:00 a.m.

-JC was part of a holiday guest horror story

-Mercedes revealed an unspoken Las Vegas rule

