Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
By JC Fernandez
Filed Under:Daily Dirt, Holiday break, Hot 3, Intern Jocelyn, JC Fernandez, Mercedes, Mercedes in the morning, New Year, New Years, Podcast, What's Trending

 

Did you miss the show? Catch up on the entire morning here! Or listen to previous podcasts on Play.It or on iTunes.

6:00 a.m.
-Mercedes says Santa’s gift was a bust

7:00 a.m.
-JC needs an intervention
-Mercedes and JC go over some things that will be obsolete by 2020

8:00 a.m.
-JC was part of a holiday guest horror story
-Mercedes revealed an unspoken Las Vegas rule

Remember to listen to “Mercedes In The Morning” Monday through Friday from 5am to 10am

And check us out on social media:

Twitter: @MercedesInTheAM

Instagram: @MercedesInTheAM

Facebook: Facebook.com/mercedesandjc

Youtube

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Mix 94.1 Las Vegas

Download App Today!
Mercedes In The Morning
Advertise Today

Listen Live