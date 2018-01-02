Photo: Faye Sadou / AdMedia / Sipa / USA Today

What’s Trending on Tuesday, January 2nd, 2018

#MariahCarey

§ One year after her historic meltdown on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, she returned to the show to perform.

§ Some are saying her performance was better than last year but that it was still lacking…what do you think?

§ Her singing wasn’t the star…she created the first meme of 2018 when she was talking about sipping some tea.

§ After making her tea comments, she posted a picture of herself enjoying said tea, giving us the shadiest, most glamourous inaugural meme of 2018.

#HarryPotter

§ A study shows that kids who read Harry Potter grow up to be better people.

§ Kids who read the series hold more accepting views toward marginalized groups.

§ Researchers say that it’s not hard to find metaphors for racial politics in the books as an adult but young readers don’t need to be familiar with the real0world parallels to grasp the message.

#ClevelandBrowns

§ They fulfilled their destiny on Sunday, losing to the Steelers to finish the perfect season…and by perfect we mean losing all 16 games in spectacular fashion.

§ They had a chance late but failed on a 4th and 2 when Corey Coleman dropped an easy pass that would have given the Browns the first down.

§ Even the Browns’ Twitter account had to admit things are pretty bleak, using the Ben Affleck blank stare meme that reads “hello darkness my old friend.”

§ At least they’ll have a bunch of draft picks this spring!

#LuckyCharmsFrostedFlakes

§ And now for your first mashup of the year and we’re not talking music, we’re talking cereal!

§ Lucky Charms and Frosted Flakes are two of the most iconic cereals out there and now you’ll be able to enjoy them together!

§ General Mills, the makers of Lucky Charms went after rival, Kellogg’s on this new cereal and they got away with using the term “frosted flakes” because the term is considered to be too generic to be trademarked.

§ General Mills even went with a blue box and white font, just like Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes.

§ So now you can enjoy your favorite little pastel marshmallows and crunchy, sweet corn flakes, making the GRRRRREAT and “magically delicious” all at once.