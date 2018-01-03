Photo: Scott Kirkland / PictureGroup / Sipa / USA Today

What’s Trending on Wednesday, January 3rd, 2018

#JustinTimberlake

§ JT fans, the wait is over! Four years since his last album, “The 20/20 Experience,” he has revealed that his next record is on the way.

§ He released a minute-long teaser trailer for the record on Twitter yesterday.

§ Justin’s fifth studio album, titled “Man of the Woods,” is set to arrive on February 2nd.

§ He talks about what inspired him to make this record. It’s also revealed in the video that Pharrell is a collaborator.

§ The record comes out just two days before his February 4th Super Bowl halftime show performance.

#DryJanuary

§ According to data from Google Trends, “Dry January” was the top online search for the first day of the new year.

§ It was higher than other terms or phrases normally associated with diets and health resolutions.

§ Dry January is giving up alcohol for the entire month of January and many people are taking the challenge this year.

§ A lot of people celebrated with alcohol during the last couple months of family celebrations and look at it as a way to clean out their system and to see medical, wellness, and psychological results.

#Jeopardy

§ Let one man’s mistake remind us all to keep it gangsta at all times.

§ Contestant Nick Spicher had a $3200 scoring swing when judges deemed he mispronounced Coolio’s 1995 song title “Gangsta’s Paradise.”

§ He said “gangster” instead of “gangsta.”

§ The costly mistake left Spicher dejected and he lost $3200…$1600 for his correct answer that was nullified and $1600 for his incorrect answer.

#Coachella

§ The 2018 Coachella lineup was announced yesterday and people are saying it’s one of the best ever.

§ The music festival announced The Weeknd, Beyonce and Eminem as headliners during the two weekends in April.

§ Also featured in the lineup are Sza, Kygo, Migos, Cardi B, St. Vincent, Post Malone, and Portugal the Man.

§ To see the entire lineup, check out our Facebook page.