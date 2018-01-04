Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
The NFL star can shoot as well as throw.
Filed Under:ciara, Russell Wilson
Photo: Dan MacMedan / USA Today

By Robyn Collins

Russell Wilson is the quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks, but the NFL star has other skills too, like photography.

Related: Kelly Rowland And Ciara Bring Christmas Carols To Children’s Hospital

Wilson recently shot some intimate photos of his wife Ciara, which the singer/actress/model shared via her official Twitter account.

The QB may have a second career waiting when he retires from football.

Check out the sexy shots below.

More From Mix 94.1 Las Vegas

Download App Today!
Mercedes In The Morning
Advertise Today

Listen Live