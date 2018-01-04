Did you miss the show? Catch up on the entire morning here! Or listen to previous podcasts on Play.It or on iTunes.
6:00 a.m.
-Mercedes had a brush with greatness on social media
7:00 a.m.
-JC and Mercedes want to know what you do with your Christmas cards after the Holiday Season is over
-Mercedes was told an interesting way someone was a DIY Doctor
8:00 a.m.
-JC used a spoon to spread condiments on his sandwich
-Mercedes and JC share their hometown sayings/phrases
