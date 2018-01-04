What’s Trending on Thursday, January 4th, 2018
#BrunoMars
§ Bruno Mars just dropped a new single last night and we world premiered it right here on Mix 94.1!
§ This time he’s teamed up with Cardi B in the remix to his song “Finesse.”
§ Cardi is on a roll…she recently tied a Billboard Hot 10 milestone that only The Beatles and Ashanti have accomplished in the past, by having her first three entries simultaneously in the Top 10.
#PregnancyTricks
§ Survey shows that women are doing some interesting things when they attempt to get pregnant.
§ Researchers asked women about the tricks that they’ve employed to make a baby and one of the oddest was to eat McDonald’s French fries directly after relations because they believe the salt content in the fries will help fertilization happen.
§ 37% of women say they eat dark chocolate every day, 10% wear socks during relations and for the next week to keep your feet warm, 39% use reverse psychology and tell themselves they don’t want a baby, and 58% say they bicycle in the air for at least three minutes after relations.
#JonGruden
§ It’s looking like the next head coach of the Raiders could be Jon Gruden.
§ The current ESPN analyst is only adding to that rumor.
§ He confirmed that he had a good meeting with Raiders owner Mark Davis said “there’s a good chance” he would accept an offer.
§ He last coached in 2008 with Tampa Bay, won a Super Bowl and reached the postseason two other years.
§ Prior to that, he coached the Raiders for four years.
#InNOut
§ Now you can get hot cocoa with your Double-Double.
§ In-N-Out, famous for its burgers and fries, has added Ghirardelli Hot Cocoa to their menu.
§ It’s the first new menu item in more than a decade.
§ The company president says that hot cocoa was on the menu back in the 1950s so it’s essentially the return of hot cocoa.