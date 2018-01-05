Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
Mercedes in the Morning is starting off the New Year fresh: with a brand-new podcast! In the first “Off the Mic,” Mercedes, JC and Jocelyn tie up some loose ends from the week while the mics are off (or at least, not broadcasting over the air). This is no holds barred, no rules talk, organic and covering everything that you wouldn’t hear during the show.

 

This week:

-Mercedes and JC reacted to someone getting a boob job

-JC enlightening us on how he’s a man of the woods

-Academic probation and fraternities

and MORE!

