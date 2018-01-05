Photo: Birdie Thompson / Sipa / USA Today

What’s Trending on Friday, January 5th, 2018

#JustinTimberlake

§ He released his first single off of his “Man of the Woods” album.

§ The song is called “Filty” and it was co-written and co-produced by Timbaland.

§ The new album is said to be his most ambitious album to date, combing the sounds of traditional American rock with the modern influences of collaborators like The Neptunes, Timbaland, Chris Stapleton and Alicia Keys.

§ He says the material explores the storytelling inspired by his song, his wife and his personal journey from Memphis to where he is today.

§ He also released the music video for “Filthy” and you can check that out on our Facebook page.

#OnlineDating

§ The best day of the year to find love online is coming soon.

§ Mark your calendars for this Sunday, Jan. 7th.

§ Online dating sites like Match and Plenty of Fish say this will be their busiest day of the year.

§ The reason why is because it’s the first Sunday after the new year which is always popular for online dating. And also, the start of the new year symbolizes new beginnings and singles may be feeling excited about the future.

§ Also, many singles got tired of being asked “Why don’t you have a girlfriend/boyfriend?” during the holidays so they may have resolved to find love.

#GameOfThrones

§ HBO has finally confirmed the long-speculated news that the show was taking the year off.

§ GoT won’t be back for its final season until 2019.

§ When in 2019? That’s still something that HBO is being quiet on…after all Jan. 1st is much better than Dec. 31st.

§ But given the network opted to air GoT in the spring every year until last summer, a spring launch seems logical.

§ GoT was just named the “most binge-able” show ever, followed by “Breaking Bad,” “Downton Abbey,” “The Walking Dead,” and “The Sopranos.”

#AmazonEcho

§ A study shows that Amazon Echo owners are big spenders…they spend 66% more than average Amazon customers, about $1700 a year vs. $1000 for all customers.

§ Members of Amazon Prime spend about $1300 a year on average.

§ They say Echo owners are more affluent than average customers, making them a desirable audience for many advertisers and it also indicates how Echo devices are spawning loyalty to Amazon’s shopping platform.