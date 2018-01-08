Photo: Birdie Thompson / Sipa / USA Today

Linkin Park fans are being reminded to leave their flowers, letters and other tributes to Chester Bennington at the Los Angles offices of his label Warner Bros. Records.

Bennington’s widow Talinda re-tweeted a message to that effect from a WBR staffer and assured fans that they would still receive the items. She explained that there are currently new tenants in the house, and revealed that a special tribute is planned for Chester’s birthday, which is March 20.

Related: Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda Rules Out Chester Bennington Hologram

“Please go to Warner Bros Records as a place for memorial for @ChesterBe. We will have a special memorial for his birthday but we are still trying to figure out the details. Thank you for all of your love & support,” she wrote. “Our family will receive all of your cards and gifts still. And we deeply appreciate them.”

“We have moved into a new home…and the well meaning fans that still come to the house, are disturbing our tenants. We (our family & the band) are deciding on the best place for a permanent memorial. It’s a big decision and your respect & patience is appreciated. We love you all.”

See the tweets below.

Please go to Warner Bros Records as a place for memorial for @ChesterBe. We will have a special memorial for his bi… twitter.com/i/web/status/9… —

Talinda Bennington (@TalindaB) January 08, 2018

@ChesterBe Our family will receive all of your cards and gifts still. And we deeply appreciate them. —

Talinda Bennington (@TalindaB) January 08, 2018