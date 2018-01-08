This week listen to Mix 94.1 to win tickets to see Justin Timberlake “Man Of The Woods” Tour at the T-Mobile Arena on April 14th, 2018! This will be Justin Timberlake’s first tour since his 2014 “The 20/20 Experience Tour.” “Man Of The Woods” Tour will feature songs from Timberlake’s most recent album that is set to debut in February of 2018 and is headlined by the song “Filthy” which debuted last week. We’re only giving away one pair of tickets a day at randomly selected times (that’s a little “Filthy” of us), so be sure to listen to Mix 94.1 all this week.

