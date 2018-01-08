Did you miss the show? Catch up on the entire morning here! Or listen to previous podcasts on Play.It or on iTunes.

6:00 a.m.

-Mercedes and JC want you to name the book about our show

7:00 a.m.

-JC and Mercedes think they’re the only people who are willing to admit they suffer from cute aggression

-How well do you know your partner? Mercedes and JC answer 12 important questions about each other.

8:00 a.m.

-You should be able to finish this sentence if you’re a Las Vegas local

-JC was mistaken for a criminal

Remember to listen to “Mercedes In The Morning” Monday through Friday from 5am to 10am

And check us out on social media:

Twitter: @MercedesInTheAM

Instagram: @MercedesInTheAM

Facebook: Facebook.com/mercedesandjc

Youtube