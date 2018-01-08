Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
By Mercedes
betty white, Facial Yoga, fortune cookies, Golden globes

What’s Trending on Monday, January 8th, 2018

 

#GoldenGlobes

§     The best in film and television were honored last night at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards.

§     Seth Meyers hosted and opened up the show.

§     HBO’s “Big Little Lies” scored several wins as Nicole Kidman won her fourth Globe.

§     Other winners include James Franco, Allison Janney, Sterling K. Brown and Elizabeth Moss.

§     And Oprah Winfrey was honored with the Cecil B. DeMille award. She took the stage and spoke about women living in fear of men who prey on them.

§     We’ll rundown more of the winners in the Daily Dirt.

 

#FacialYoga

§     Study shows a daily facial exercise routine can actually reduce signs of aging in middle-aged women.

§     Researchers found that by doing “facial yoga” for 30 minutes a day for 20 weeks, participants lowered their average estimated age by roughly three years.

§     Movements include opening the mouth to form an O, smiling to raise the cheek muscles and massaging the cheeks with the tips of your fingers.

§     Another exercise involved smiling without showing teeth.

 

#FortuneCookies

§     A winning Powerball ticket was sold in New Hampshire to claim Saturday night’s jackpot that stood at $570 million.

§     A new study says that you may want to look to fortune cookies to pick your numbers next time.

§     Researchers used a sample of 1035 fortune cookies and found 676 unique fortunes in them.

§     They found if you played those numbers between 1997 and 2017, you would have won $4.4 million on $4.2 million invested.

§     If you only used quick pick numbers, you would have won only $1.7 million.

§     They conclude that any set of numbers, birthdays, anniversaries, fortune cookies, played consistently can definitely up your chances of winning.

 

#BettyWhite

§     America’s sweetheart will be celebrating her 96th birthday on January 17th!

§     The “Golden Girls” star is offering her tips to a long and happy life…her biggest piece of advice is to stay positive.

§     “Enjoy life. Accentuate the positive, not the negative…It’s not hard to find great stuff if you look.”

§     She also says she loves vodka and hot dogs, in that order.

