What’s Trending on Monday, January 8th, 2018

#GoldenGlobes

§ The best in film and television were honored last night at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards.

§ Seth Meyers hosted and opened up the show.

§ HBO’s “Big Little Lies” scored several wins as Nicole Kidman won her fourth Globe.

§ Other winners include James Franco, Allison Janney, Sterling K. Brown and Elizabeth Moss.

§ And Oprah Winfrey was honored with the Cecil B. DeMille award. She took the stage and spoke about women living in fear of men who prey on them.

§ We’ll rundown more of the winners in the Daily Dirt.

#FacialYoga

§ Study shows a daily facial exercise routine can actually reduce signs of aging in middle-aged women.

§ Researchers found that by doing “facial yoga” for 30 minutes a day for 20 weeks, participants lowered their average estimated age by roughly three years.

§ Movements include opening the mouth to form an O, smiling to raise the cheek muscles and massaging the cheeks with the tips of your fingers.

§ Another exercise involved smiling without showing teeth.

#FortuneCookies

§ A winning Powerball ticket was sold in New Hampshire to claim Saturday night’s jackpot that stood at $570 million.

§ A new study says that you may want to look to fortune cookies to pick your numbers next time.

§ Researchers used a sample of 1035 fortune cookies and found 676 unique fortunes in them.

§ They found if you played those numbers between 1997 and 2017, you would have won $4.4 million on $4.2 million invested.

§ If you only used quick pick numbers, you would have won only $1.7 million.

§ They conclude that any set of numbers, birthdays, anniversaries, fortune cookies, played consistently can definitely up your chances of winning.

#BettyWhite

§ America’s sweetheart will be celebrating her 96th birthday on January 17th!

§ The “Golden Girls” star is offering her tips to a long and happy life…her biggest piece of advice is to stay positive.

§ “Enjoy life. Accentuate the positive, not the negative…It’s not hard to find great stuff if you look.”

§ She also says she loves vodka and hot dogs, in that order.